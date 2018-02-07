BernCo’s Open Space Celebrates 20 Years

It’s a big year for Bernalillo County. They’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Open Space program.

Their network of properties in and around the metro work to preserve our natural landscape, as well as the biological history of the Rio Grande Basin. Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County stops in to share details on what metro residents can expect this year, including classes, special events and property upgrades.

The full year of events keeps growing, so to stay up to date on what’s happening, visit Bernco.gov/OpenSpace.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living