Basketball games are rescheduled for high school rivals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) —After ongoing issues at two metro high schools, Albuquerque Public Schools is trying to keep the peace.

A massive fight broke out at Volcano Vista High School in January after their basketball win against Cibola.

Days later obscene graffitti showed up on the Volcano Vista campus and due to safety concerns, the schools’ winter dances were canceled.

Now, the schools’ basketball games have been rescheduled to allow for more security.

Varsity and junior varsity games will be played Saturday afternoon and Monday night instead of Friday.

APS is also asking parents to know the Code of Expectations and revisit it with their kids before the games.

