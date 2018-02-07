Balloon Fiesta survey cites $101M in direct economic impact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s no secret that the Balloon Fiesta is a highly anticipated gathering each year, and now the numbers are in.

A survey performed by Foward Analytics conducted during the 2017 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta estimates that 887,970 guests attended the 46th annual event and generated around $10 million in tax receipts.

The popular annual gathering garnered $101 million in direct economic impact and $71 million in indirect impact in the Albuquerque area.

The study interpreted event data to estimate that over the nine-day event, the Fiesta hosted around 572,000 out of state visitors who spent over $40 million in local lodging and $16 million at restaurants.

Around 1,287 survey respondents stated their top attractions at Balloon Fiesta were the mass ascensions, balloon glows and fireworks.

The survey also cites 95 percent of guests asked left the event “satisfied” or “very satisfied.”

Additionally, over 1.71 billion gross impressions were accumulated via traditional and social media.

