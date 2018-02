ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone who says money can’t buy love might be wrong.

According to WalletHub, men plan to drop almost $200 on average on their sweethearts this Valentine’s Day.

American’s are expected to spend more than $19 million and there are usually about $9 million marriage proposals on Feb. 14.

WalletHub also says the best cities for Valentine’s Day are:

San Francisco

San Diego

Las Vegas

Orlando

Chicago