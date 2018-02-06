Son arrested in mother’s murder

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)— A man from Eddy County is accused of murdering his own mother.

Deputies say 67-year-old Hortensia Jimenez was found at a home in Malaga last Wednesday with a severe head wound.

She was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

Her son, 44-year-old Jesus Navarro was arrested after his brother and sister told investigators they saw Navarro punch their mother with a closed fist who then crawled throughout the house screaming for help.

The siblings also allege that Navarro has attacked them in the past.

According to court documents, last September Navarro pled guilty to attacking his mother and also has a conviction of human trafficking.

Prosecutors hope to keep Navarro locked away until his trial.

