Smallcakes Offers Tasty Treats For Valentine’s Day

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Smallcakes. Valentine’s Day is your chance to indulge in sweet treats both big and small.

Brigid Brahe, the owner of Smallcakes, stopped by the studio to showcase their assortment of goodies, including sugar cookies, delectable cupcakes and full-sized cakes.

Discount pricing is available for those that order before February 10th, but solutions will be available right up until Feb. 14.

For more information, visit SmallcakesNM.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living