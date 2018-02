Surprise your sweetie with a singing valentine this year.

Members of the Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative stop by to give us a sample of their offerings this year, which includes two short songs, a box of candies, a rose and card for your Valentine.

With hundreds of bookings on the big day, reservations are highly recommended as soon as possible.

To book your singing valentine, visit ABQValentines.com or call 505-323-SING (7464).

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living