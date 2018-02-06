Singing Valentine offers unique gift opportunity for the romantically-inclined

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Why settle for just having flowers delivered — when your Valentine can be serenaded simultaneously!

Surprise someone special with a unique Valentine serenade for only $60! For 23 years, the Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative has been thrilling Valentines with gifts of flowers, candy and the gift of song in perfect, four-part harmony.

The service is performed by one of more than 20 quartets on February 13 and 14, in the Albuquerque metro area. Additional fees apply for same day orders, additional gifts or if travel is outside Bernalillo County. A Singing Valentine is also available by phone, anywhere in the US for only $10! A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to The American Heart Association.

