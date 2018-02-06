Silver City man sentenced in child pornography case

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A Silver City man and known sex offender is sentenced to prison time stemming from federal child exploitation and pornography charges.

Michael Ray Sepulveda, a 39-year-old who was previously convicted in California on child abuse charges, was sentenced in a federal Las Cruces court Monday to 25 years in prison in addition to a lifetime of supervised release for his conviction on child exploitation and pornography charges.

On Oct. 28, 2016, Sepulveda was arrested after a criminal complaint accused him of baiting a child via a social networking site to take part in sexually explicit communications.

Sepulveda posed as a 16-year-old girl and then sent sexually explicit images to the victim and coaxed the minor into sending explicit photos of themselves to Sepulveda.

Additionally, Sepulveda unsuccessfully attempted to meet up with the underage victim to engage in sexual activity.

He pled guilty to the charges on May 24, 2017.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with its federal and local law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute child exploitation offenses and ensure that those who prey on the most vulnerable among us are brought to justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney James D. Tierney who announced Sepulveda’s sentencing.

“Those who attempt to hide behind fake profiles on social media would do well to heed this warning:  you will be discovered, caught, and prosecuted.”

As part of his sentencing, Sepulveda is forbidden from using social media sites without the approval of his probations officer.

He is also banned from using the website that assisted in his criminal activity and must pay $15,000 in restitution.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Segovia of the U.S. Attorney’s Las Cruces Branch Office as part of the Department of Justice’s 2006 national initiative Project Safe Childhood to fight against child abuse and exploitation.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s