Santa Fe School Bond election Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe School Bond Election is happening Tuesday.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the SB-9 measure is a two-mill levy and the funding would generate about $13 million per year through property taxes for the next six years.

The SB9 Mill Levy bond proposes a portion of local property tax will be used to fund maintenance and upkeep of school buildings.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

The following is a list of voting centers:

  • Acequia Madre Elementary School
    • 700 Acequia Madre
  • Chaparral Elementary School
    • 2451 Avenida Chaparral
  • El Camino Real Academy
    • 2500 S Meadows Road
  • Eldorado Community School
    • 2 Avenida Torreon
  • Gonzales Community School
    • 851 W Alameda Street
  • La Cienega Community Center
    • 136 Camino San Jose
  • Montezuma Lodge
    • 431 Paseo de Peralta
  • Nina Otero Community School
    • 5901 Herrera Drive
  • Salazar Elementary School
    • 1231 Apache Avenue
  • Santa Fe County Fair Building
    • 3229 Rodeo Road
  • Santa Fe Public Schools Educational Services Center
    • Conference Room A, 610 Alta Vista Street
  • St. John’s Methodist Church
    • 1200 Old Pecos Trail
  • St. Joseph’s Parish Hall
    • 2 E Waldo Street
  • Tesuque Elementary School
    • 1555 Bishop’s Lodge Road
  • Turquoise Trail Charter School
    • 13 A San Marcos Loop

