Santa Fe School Bond election Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe School Bond Election is happening Tuesday.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the SB-9 measure is a two-mill levy and the funding would generate about $13 million per year through property taxes for the next six years.

The SB9 Mill Levy bond proposes a portion of local property tax will be used to fund maintenance and upkeep of school buildings.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

The following is a list of voting centers:

Acequia Madre Elementary School 700 Acequia Madre

Chaparral Elementary School 2451 Avenida Chaparral

El Camino Real Academy 2500 S Meadows Road

Eldorado Community School 2 Avenida Torreon

Gonzales Community School 851 W Alameda Street

La Cienega Community Center 136 Camino San Jose

Montezuma Lodge 431 Paseo de Peralta

Nina Otero Community School 5901 Herrera Drive

Salazar Elementary School 1231 Apache Avenue

Santa Fe County Fair Building 3229 Rodeo Road

Santa Fe Public Schools Educational Services Center Conference Room A, 610 Alta Vista Street

St. John’s Methodist Church 1200 Old Pecos Trail

St. Joseph’s Parish Hall 2 E Waldo Street

Tesuque Elementary School 1555 Bishop’s Lodge Road

Turquoise Trail Charter School 13 A San Marcos Loop



