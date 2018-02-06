Santa Fe School Bond election Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe School Bond Election is happening Tuesday.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, the SB-9 measure is a two-mill levy and the funding would generate about $13 million per year through property taxes for the next six years.
The SB9 Mill Levy bond proposes a portion of local property tax will be used to fund maintenance and upkeep of school buildings.
Polls will close at 7 p.m.
The following is a list of voting centers:
- Acequia Madre Elementary School
- 700 Acequia Madre
- Chaparral Elementary School
- 2451 Avenida Chaparral
- El Camino Real Academy
- 2500 S Meadows Road
- Eldorado Community School
- 2 Avenida Torreon
- Gonzales Community School
- 851 W Alameda Street
- La Cienega Community Center
- 136 Camino San Jose
- Montezuma Lodge
- 431 Paseo de Peralta
- Nina Otero Community School
- 5901 Herrera Drive
- Salazar Elementary School
- 1231 Apache Avenue
- Santa Fe County Fair Building
- 3229 Rodeo Road
- Santa Fe Public Schools Educational Services Center
- Conference Room A, 610 Alta Vista Street
- St. John’s Methodist Church
- 1200 Old Pecos Trail
- St. Joseph’s Parish Hall
- 2 E Waldo Street
- Tesuque Elementary School
- 1555 Bishop’s Lodge Road
- Turquoise Trail Charter School
- 13 A San Marcos Loop
