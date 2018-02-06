Police search for driver who shot man during road rage incident

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is recovering after being shot in the head during a road rage incident.

The victim says he left Los Alamos and was approaching Pojoaque on State Road 502 when a white Jeep Liberty started braking several times and flashing their lights at him.

According to the police report, the victim suddenly heard two loud pops and found his window shattered and the back of his head bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital where a CT scan revealed a bullet partially lodged in his skull.

Deputies are still looking for the driver of that white Jeep. They don’t have a description of the driver, but say the Jeep had military plates.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s