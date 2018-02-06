Police search for driver who shot man during road rage incident

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is recovering after being shot in the head during a road rage incident.

The victim says he left Los Alamos and was approaching Pojoaque on State Road 502 when a white Jeep Liberty started braking several times and flashing their lights at him.

According to the police report, the victim suddenly heard two loud pops and found his window shattered and the back of his head bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital where a CT scan revealed a bullet partially lodged in his skull.

Deputies are still looking for the driver of that white Jeep. They don’t have a description of the driver, but say the Jeep had military plates.

