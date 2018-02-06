Police: Bodies found believed to be elderly Texas couple

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two bodies have been found in eastern New Mexico and they’re believed to be an elderly Texas couple missing for more than two weeks.

Rosendo, 81, and Hortencia Lara, 84, were last seen Jan. 19, in their hometown of Bovina, Texas, just across the state border from Clovis.

Tuesday, Chaves County officials found two bodies in a remote area about 120 miles from Bovina.

The Bovina Police Department says it believes the remains most likely belong to the Laras.

Chaves County authorities are still working to confirm the identities. They say there were no obvious signs of foul play, and the deaths were likely due to exposure.

