National group demands removal of Hobbs’ Ten Commandments monument

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Ten Commandments monument in New Mexico is coming under fire, this time in Hobbs.

According to the Hobbs News-Sun, the Freedom from Religion Foundation wants the monument removed from City Hall.

It’s the same group that’s led similar fights in Santa Fe and Bloomfield, saying the monuments violate separation of church and state.

It was also behind the removal of crosses at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs.

Another complaint objects to the city’s sponsorship of a Martin Luther King Jr. event because it featured gospel singers.

