Two small storm systems will exit the state tonight leaving behind cool temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the work week eventually topping out in the low 60s. There’s a chance of a storm over the weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
