Man convicted of killing girl, 10, in crash faces sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 24-year-old Albuquerque man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl after police said he crashed into her family car during a race on Interstate 25 is set to be sentenced.

Xavier Nelson is scheduled Tuesday to be sentenced following his December 2017 conviction for homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is seeking a six-year prison sentence.

The November 2016 collision sent the vehicles rolling, ejecting 10-year-old Carmen Esmeralda Rivera and killing her instantly. Police say Nelson was traveling 107 mph (172 kph).

The gruesome crash reignited a push by a New Mexico lawmaker and the state attorney general’s office for tougher penalties for those convicted of reckless driving resulting in death.

KRQE News 13 will update after the court hearing.