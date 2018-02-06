Man convicted in high-profile beating, murder case released from prison

Related Coverage Man connected to high-profile murder to be released from prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man who murdered his friend and nearly beat an elderly couple to death during a robbery is a free man.

Benito Lopez, 28, was released Monday on parole after serving 12 years of his 15 year sentence.

He faced 42 years for beating 61-year-old Rita and 68-year-old Carlos Atencio nearly to death in their Cuba home, in a home invasion-robbery plot. He was also convicted of murdering his friend, Alex Ogle, when he refused to take part.

Lopez, who was 16 years old at the time, was given leniency for testifying against the other suspect, Michael Swick.

Swick was sentenced to 62 years.

