ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of raping and slitting the throat of a woman in Roswell has taken a plea deal.

In 2014, Kenneth Whiteside broke into the victim’s home, then attacked her. Despite her severe wounds, she survived.

Whiteside pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder, rape and other charges.

Whiteside is facing 36 years in prison when sentenced.

