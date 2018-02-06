Man accused of murdering 13-year-old boy expected in court

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with the abuse and murder of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia is scheduled to appear in court to find out if he’ll remain locked up pending trial.

Thomas Ferguson is accused of beating the boy so severely he had to walk with a cane and kept him locked up in a dog crate in his Nambe home.

Ferguson is also accused of killing him and hiding the body with the help of his son, Jordan Nunez and Jeremiah’s mother Tracey Pena.

The state argues that Ferguson, who has a long criminal history, is a danger to the community and should stay locked up pending trial.

The judge will hear arguments Tuesday in Santa Fe.

