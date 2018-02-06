Lobos lose a heart breaker at home to Boise State, tempers flare at the end

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The game was physical and flipped in favor of the visitors in the final seconds. Boise State overcame a double digit lead to beat New Mexico 73-71 Tuesday night. The Lobos controlled the game for about 39 minutes only to watch it slip away in the end. Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison made a steal in front of the Broncos basket to give his team the lead with only seconds to play in the game. The Lobos had a chance to tie with two or take the lead with a three.

Lobos guard Anthony Mathis fell short in a lay up attempt in the closing seconds. The Broncos got the rebound and then tempers started to flare. Lobos forward Joe Furstinger gave Marcus Dickinson a shove as the clock hit zero. Players gathered on the court, but a fight was avoided. Since the shove happened right at the buzzer game officials decided the game was over. “Completely unacceptable behavior,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “I am sick about it. As sick as I am about the game that’s really not how a game like this should end. I’m very, very disappointed. I didn’t see everything this is just my immediate reaction to it which is not how we should ever act”.

There is a chance Furstinger could face discipline from the Mountain West. Anthony Mathis led the Lobos in scoring with 17 points. He was one of three players in double figures. Dane Kuiper had 11 points while Antino Jackson finished with 10. Chris Sengfelder led Boise State with 24 points. Chandler Hutchison has 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos. The Broncos dominated the glass pulling down 41 rebounds to that of 26 for the Lobos.

The Lobos stayed in control of the game by shooting over 47 percent from the three point line, hitting 11 of 23 attempts. With the loss the Lobos dropped to 7-5 in Mountain West play and 12-13 overall. Boise State improved to 10-2 in league play and 20-4 overall. The Lobos are at Air Force Saturday. The Broncos are at Utah State Saturday.