Lobos’ Josh Kerr picks up a pair of weekly honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh Kerr took collegiate track and field by storm last season. He is starting 2018 where he left off and has already received a pair of weekly honors for his work. Kerr was named NCAA Division one Men’s National Athlete of the Week Tuesday.

He had a UNM and Mountain West record breaking run at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York over the weekend where he finished second in the elite Wannamaker Mile.

His time of 3.54.72 makes him the fifth fastest collegian in the mile run in NCAA history with the sixth-fastest mile time in NCAA history. Kerr competed against six Olympians in the race. Kerr’s strong showing also earned him Mountain West Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors.