Live Calypso, zaydeco, and samba performances energize KRQE in the morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Carnaval Fever 2018 in the KRQE studio, with live Calypso, zaydeco, and samba performances, costumes, dancing and more.

Carnaval is a celebration of life that takes place in Brazil (samba), Trinidad (calypso), Cuba (comparsa) and New Orleans (Mardi Gras jazz/zaydeco). Carnaval Fever 2018 will feature Frank Leto and PANdemonium, with the Odara Dance Ensemble. The annual event will be evening of original music, dance, costumes, humor, prizes, surprises and more! Open dance floor, costumes are encouraged.

Carnaval Fever 2018 will take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in the Albuquerque Journal Theatre, located at 1701 4th street SW at Avenida Cesar Chavez on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $17, $22 and $27 (discount for students,seniors and NHCC members).

