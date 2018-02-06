Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers will continue to trek south into northern NM through the day as a storm system scrapes the northern half of the state. Expect light to no accumulation from any given shower. Those of us further south can expect a slight increase in cloud cover as well as stronger winds. Breezy to windy conditions will reach speeds of 15-25mph out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 45mph. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler with the Albuquerque-metro area pushing upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will come down statewide behind Tuesday’s cold front. Expect less wind, more sunshine and dry conditions across the area.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer temperatures will build in over New Mexico. Expect afternoon highs to return to the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. No rain or snow expected.