John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Parts of New Mexico are getting a reminder that it is still winter today! Light snow will continue to fall across the higher peaks of the northern high terrain, mainly at resort level. This snow comes as a weak storm system scrapes the northern edge of the state. The rest of New Mexico will see breezy to occasionally windy conditions and cooler temperatures, across the east today and the rest of the state Wednesday.

A quiet northwesterly flow will take over for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate under mostly sunny skies. Another storm system drops toward the state this weekend. This storm could potentially give us a better shot at scattered rain and snow.