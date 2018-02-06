Group begs lawmakers to increase funding for Bernalillo County DA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group tired of the city’s crime problem is begging lawmakers to give more money to the District Attorney.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez had asked for more than $5 million to help try thousands of backlogged cases. Now his office is getting just thousands.

The group called “Repeat Offenders Bring Death” or “ROB’D” spoke out Tuesday calling for the full funding to help curb Albuquerque’s crime problem and keep repeat offenders behind bars.

“This is how you see those repeat offenders constantly walking on our streets, because they’re giving really awful plea deals where people are just getting away with crime after crime and not being held accountable,” Nicole Chavez-Lucero, ROB’D founding member, said.

The money requested is less than 1 percent of the governor’s total budget for the entire state.

