Go Red For Women® advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. We encourage women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. The Go Red For Women Luncheon takes place on Friday, February 23 at Hyatt Regency in Downtown ABQ. The event brings together 400 women (and men) from around the state for a day of learning and fundraising.

For more information in Go Red for Women, log on to AlbuquerqueGoRed.Heart.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living