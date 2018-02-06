February 6th Morning Rush: Lawsuit filed against BCSO after deputy-involved-shooting

1. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office finds itself in the crosshairs of another lawsuit over a deadly deputy-involved shooting. Deputies say after a pit maneuver they fired off seven shots killing the driver Isaac Padilla along with his passenger Martin Jim. Padilla’s family is suing the sheriff’s office and the county. The lawsuit claims the use of excessive force. It also targets the department for not using body cameras something Sheriff Manuel Gonzales has been criticized about before. He still maintains the department doesn’t need them.

2. A couple arrested in New Mexico is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma for a murder investigation that is more than a decade old. Joe Calvert and his girlfriend Shanna Ramsey are charged with the death of Latricia Fipps. She went missing 15 years ago. Detectives say she was last seen with Calvert, her ex-boyfriend, and Ramsey. Just days ago police arrested the couple near San Ysidro. Detectives are still looking for the body.

3. Rain and snow showers will continue to trek south into northern New Mexico through the day as a storm system scrapes the northern half of the state.

5. At a time when just about everyone is calling out sick, some teachers are still concerned they’ll be punished for sick days when it comes to their evaluation, despite the public education department saying otherwise. The department released a memo saying any teacher who gets the flu can provide a doctor’s note and it won’t count against their evaluations. However, the Albuquerque teachers union says teachers who use more than six sick days still get a mark on their record.

5. Sandoval County search and rescue team are now training their first-ever search and rescue dogs. These two pooches KT and Quatro make up the first team. Shannon and Dave Ferril recently joined the rescue team and say they funded both dogs out of pocket, training and certifications. The deputy fire chief says having them on the team in such tough terrain can save lives.

Morning’s Top Stories