Drivers anxious for East Mountain construction project to end

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are frustrated — they’ve been maneuvering around orange barrels on busy Highway 337 for three months. Yet, they say sometimes no work is happening, leaving them wondering what’s going on.

“They hadn’t been out here for several days, but now they’re back,” said an employee at Canyon Crossroads in Tijeras.

People who live in and around the village of Tijeras, are ready for this construction project to be over.

“I just wondered when it was gonna be finished,” said Norma Jean Dupre who lives in Tijeras.

The Department of Transportation said cones went up in November to build a right turn lane, adjust drainage and add sidewalks for what will soon become a convenience store.

“I live right up the street there on Criswell, I think it’d be wonderful to have something put in,” said Dupre.

While people are thankful they’ll finally get a gas station, drivers are sick of being inconvenienced every morning.

“Because the school is there, there is a little bit more traffic in the morning,” said the Canyon Crossroads employee.

Drivers are sounding off on social media too, saying they don’t know when the construction will ever end. Meanwhile, others are saying they can’t tell what’s being done.

DOT said the contractor was stalled a couple days because they were waiting for guard rails, but the cones remained in place.

However, drivers say it seems like there have been a lot of delays. Sidewalks were installed within week, then it seems like work just stopped. Businesses along Highway 337 have been affected too.

“They’ve had it blocked off for a day at a time,” said the Crossroads employee about their driveway, which crews altered for the project.

Now it’s causing cars to drag their front bumper. She said they’re told it will be fixed. Everyone just hopes it’s all over soon.

“I hope that it will all get done quickly,” she said.

DOT said the contractor for the project told them they also had to complete some drainage work in an acequia nearby, so it’s possible drivers couldn’t see the work being done. The project is expected to be complete on Friday.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the contractor to find out what the initial time frame was for the project, but have not heard back.

