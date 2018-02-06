Donations pour in to help New Mexico boy pay for dog’s surgery

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy no longer has to worry about how to pay for his best girl’s surgery.

Monday, KRQE News 13 reported on 11-year-old Joseph who was selling Valentine’s treats to pay for his dog, Miss Chippy’s surgeries, after she was hit by a car.

Joseph sold more than $150 worth of treats, but as of Monday night he still needed about $400 more.

Tuesday, Miss Chippy’s vet said people called all day to make donations. All her bills are taken care of.

Joseph is thankful and excited to have Miss Chippy home.

