Deadline arrives for New Mexico statewide candidates

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the deadline to file for those wanting to run for state office.

This includes positions like U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, attorney general, land commissioner and judge of the state court of appeals.

People wanting to run need to file a declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The declaration is needed to appear on the 2018 primary election ballot.

Candidates will then have to go through a process to be certified that includes collecting signatures.

Click here for 2018 Candidate Information Guide »

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s