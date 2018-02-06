Deadline arrives for New Mexico statewide candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the deadline to file for those wanting to run for state office.

This includes positions like U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, attorney general, land commissioner and judge of the state court of appeals.

People wanting to run need to file a declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The declaration is needed to appear on the 2018 primary election ballot.

Candidates will then have to go through a process to be certified that includes collecting signatures.

