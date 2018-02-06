Civil suit filed against Hobbs priest accused of sex assault

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs priest facing sex assault charges has now been hit with a civil suit.

The plaintiff, only identified as “John Doe,” says Father Ricardo Bauza touched him in a sexual way.

Bauza is already facing charges for allegedly touching a man in the shower at his rectory.

The suit also names the St. Helena Parish where Bauza worked and the Las Cruces Diocese, claiming they knowingly allow clerics with a history of sexual abuse to stay in their positions.

The suit not only calls for monetary damages, but also for Bauza to admit to wrongdoing and apologize.

