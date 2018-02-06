Bill would set aside funds to improve security at New Mexico schools

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker saw tragedy in his own backyard when the shooting at Aztec High School unfolded in December. Now he’s got a plan to improve school security across the state.

Rep. Paul Bandy (R-Aztec) wants to take school capital outlay money to step up security at campuses. His proposal, House Bill 130, would set aside $5 million each year from 2019 to 2023 for schools to use on their security systems.

Whether that’s cameras, fences, automatic door locks or other means, Bandy says it will be a case by case basis.

Districts and schools would apply for the money grant-style. Bandy says it could be a big task for some older schools, but well worth it to keep students safe.

“I think it’s going to take quite a bit of retrofitting so that events like that happened in Aztec in December, you can limit the amount of people who are hurt,” Rep. Bandy said.

The topic of school security is a big one this session given the recent events in Aztec, that left two students dead. 

Sen. George Munoz of Gallup is backing a similar measure that pulls $40 million over four years form school capital outlay to fund security upgrades.

Sen. Munoz also has a measure to fund security improvements with money from the general fund.

Rep. Bandy says he and Sen. Munoz may have to get together at some point and consider merging their two bills.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s