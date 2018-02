Think outside the heart-shaped box this year with a creative alternative to roses and chocolate.

Art Attack is hosting a series of special classes and events this weekend, ahead of Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to do something special with your significant other or take the kids on a multi-medium artistic excursion, they’ve got a solution for you.

For more information on what event is right for you, visit ArtAttackNM.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living