ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound and Eastbound Candelaria and the Pan American freeway Northbound is closed at this time due to police activity in the area.

According to Albuquerque Police, an individual jumped from the overpass at Pan American and Candelaria.

Police say the individual has injuries.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Westbound and Eastbound Candelaria and Pan American Fwy Northbound are closed due to police activity — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 6, 2018

