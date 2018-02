ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is trying his hand on the classic game show “Jeopardy.”

Quin Lewellen is a graphic designer from Albuquerque.

He says he’s such a big fan that he used to go home during lunch in high school to watch Jeopardy.

Tuesday he will be one of three contestants.

There will be a viewing party at Gecko’s near Academy and San Mateo.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps