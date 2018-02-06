Albuquerque 12-year-old recognized for her volunteer efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A seventh-grader from Albuquerque has been named one of the top youth volunteers in the state.

Lily Chacon, a 12-year-old who attends Holy Ghost Catholic School, will represent New Mexico in the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

The awards honor young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Lily helps park rangers and city workers plant trees, clear trails and pick up trash in the Bosque. She hopes her efforts will inspire other kids.

“Even if you don’t like doing service projects you can just put the force into it and do it and something great can happen like it’s happened to me,” Lily said.

Lily will be heading to Washington DC in April where she could be named the top national volunteer.

