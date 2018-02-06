$25,000 reward in 28-year-old bowling alley cold case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)— A large reward is being offered in the hopes of solving a mass shooting that took the lives of four children and three adults 28-years ago

On Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to 1201 E. Amador Avenue to what was then the location of Las Cruces Bowl.

Inside, authorities found four children and three adults that were shot execution style.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene: 26-year-old Steven Teran, his 6-year-old daughter Paula Holguin and 13-year-old Amy Hauser.

Valerie Teran, Steven’s 2-year-old daughter was rushed to a local hospital where she died a short time after.

Three victims survived the initial attack, 33-year-old Ida Holguin (no relation to Paula), 34-year-old Stephanie Senac and her 12-year-old daughter Melissa Repass.

However, Senac passed several years after the shooting due to complications related to her injuries.

An estimated $5,000 in cash was stolen before investigators believe the suspects set fire to the business office in what is assumed to be an attempt to eliminate evidence.

The suspects are believed to be two dark complected Hispanic men that are fluent in English.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by Las Cruces Crime Stoppers to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Callers may remain anonymous to collect a reward.

