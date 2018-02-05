United Healthcare Says Flu Season is Far From Over

The flu season is far from over, according to Dr. Denise Leonardi of United Healthcare. In fact, flu season can often extend into May. Therefore it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

While this season’s strain is more virulent, getting the shot may still help in avoiding the illness. In addition, avoiding those that are ill, washing your hands throughout the day and disinfecting shared surfaces are all effective deterrents to the illness.

If you do fall ill, stay home and see your doctor. There are anti-viral medications that may help in reducing the length and severity of your illness.

For more guidelines and tips, visit CDC.gov.