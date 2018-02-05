Suspect steals, crashes BCSO cruiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he stole a deputy’s cruiser and then crashed it.

It started around 7 a.m. Monday near San Bernadino and Tramway, where deputies responded to a suspicious person.

Deputies say they found 34-year-old Kevin Estrada. He was complaint at first, but that quickly changed.

“Shortly after that, he became combative with the deputies and began pretty much a drag-out, knockout fight there,” says Undersheriff Rudy Mora.

Deputies tried to stop Estrada by tasering him, but Estrada got away and took off with one of the patrol cars.

He fled the scene before crashing into a wall near Lowell and Elena.

Estrada was eventually arrested.

No deputies were injured.

Estrada will be booked on multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery on a police officer.

