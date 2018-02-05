Super Bowl LII commercials: which ones scored, which ones fumbled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Philadelphia Eagle fans celebrate their first Superbowl win, the game isn’t the only thing people talking about. The million dollar ads will likely to be the topic of conversation Monday.

While last year’s Super Bowl featured several political ads, company’s this year decided to focus more on humor and star power.

As millions watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, quarterback Eli Manning and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may have stolen the show.

The NFL ad featured the two New York Giants players performing a scene from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” The commercial even received the stamp of approval from actress Reese Witherspoon.

The Tide ads starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour were the most tweeted according to marketing company Amobee.

Another favorite was the Dorito’s collaboration with Mountain Dew featuring a rap battle between Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman.

There was even a commercial for Amazon’s Alexa that used rapper Cardi B and actor Anthony Hopkins as cyber personal assistants.

However, one ad that failed to score with viewers was the Ram truck ad featuring a speech from Martin Luther King, Jr., which received a handful of criticism.

Some expressed concern over Dodge Ram’s use of the icon’s inspiring words to “sell trucks” crossed a line.

Ram took Twitter Sunday night to defend their ad, saying they worked closely with the estate of Martin Luther King Jr.

For a look at the Super Bowl ads, click here.

