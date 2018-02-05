Shrine Circus Returns to ABQ

The Shriners of New Mexico invite you to go under the big top for their largest annual fundraiser, the Shrine Circus.

This weekend, family-friendly events will take over Tingley Coliseum in a show of strength and spectacle, all while raising money to help families battling childhood health issues.

With thousands of dollars spent on transportation and accommodation for families facing life-threatening illnesses, the Shriners work to pay for these expenses, so that families can focus on each other through difficult times.

You can help simply by enjoying the circus. The show runs February 9TH-11th. Tickets are on sale now at ABQShrineCircus.com.