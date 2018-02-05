Senator seeks to change law concerning violent juvenile offenders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Republican lawmaker wants to change the law when it comes to serious juvenile offenders.

Currently, juveniles who commit violent crimes like murder and are not sentenced as adults are automatically released from a juvenile detention facility at the age of 21.

Under Sen. Greg Baca’s bill, the judge would have the option to reevaluate the case and order more treatment if necessary.

“It encourages the juvenile to participate in rehabilitation while they are in the juvenile system. If they know a judge is going to be looking back for the time they spent, they are more motivated to continue in treatment,” Baca said.

Sen. Baca (R-Valencia County) says if rehabilitation does not work, a judge would have the option to send the offender to prison.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps