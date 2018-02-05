On Valentine’s Day, nothing is sweeter than a French macaron

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Nothing is sweeter for Valentine’s Day than a French macaron-making class, and there’s one happening right here in town.

If a trip to Paris isn’t in the cards this Valentine’s Day, at least feel enjoy the sensation of being in a bakery on a corner of the Champs-Élysées while learning how to make delicious French macarons. The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Master Chocolatier Grace Lapsys will demonstrate how to create the decadent, gluten-free French cookies. Students start with the shells, working on two or three different flavors, then make some fillings while they rest, and finally bake them. Students will go home with some of their phenomenal creations!

Please bring an apron and closed-toe shoes to work in a commercial kitchen. As they keep the facility cool for chocolate production, please also bring a sweater if needed. The price of the class is $75 and the location is Joliesse Chocolates, 6855 4th St NW, Albuquerque.

To register or for more information, visit their website.