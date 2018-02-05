Old Town Pizza reopens after burglar raids kitchen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town Pizza Parlor has reopened after a hungry burglar broke in.

Owners say when they arrived Monday morning the restaurant was in shambles. The crook broke through the front window, and went straight for the kitchen.

“They helped themselves to our pizza toppings, and they were looking for money I suppose, and found nothing, and left a mess and left with a full stomach,” Marlene Rodriguez said.

The thief did not get away with any money, but the restaurant was forced to close Monday morning for repairs.

It cost about $400 to fix the window.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps