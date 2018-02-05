Old Town Pizza reopens after burglar raids kitchen

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town Pizza Parlor has reopened after a hungry burglar broke in.

Owners say when they arrived Monday morning the restaurant was in shambles. The crook broke through the front window, and went straight for the kitchen.

“They helped themselves to our pizza toppings, and they were looking for money I suppose, and found nothing, and left a mess and left with a full stomach,” Marlene Rodriguez said.

The thief did not get away with any money, but the restaurant was forced to close Monday morning for repairs.

It cost about $400 to fix the window.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s