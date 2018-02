ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshal for New Mexico, Conrad Candelaria, resigned Saturday after serving in the position for almost eight years.

Candelaria was nominated by then-President Barack Obama and was confirmed by the Senate in August 2010.

Before that, he served in the Albuquerque Police Department for 25 years.

Brent Broshaw will act as the interim manager of the New Mexico office until President Trump nominates an official replacement.

