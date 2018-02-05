New Mexico boy selling Valentine’s treats to pay for dog’s surgery

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An 11-year-old boy’s best friend got seriously hurt last week, and now the East Mountains native is doing everything he can to help her.

“We let her outside to go to the bathroom and we called her and she didn’t come. So, we knew something was wrong right away,” said Joseph Treen.

Joseph and his mom, Christie Treen, searched the dark rural roads around their Edgewood home for his blue heeler ‘Miss Chippy’ for hours that night but couldn’t find her.

Luckily, she found her way back to them despite getting hit by a car.

“[I was] sad to see that she was so injured and that she had to stay outside all night but other than that I was really happy to have her back,” said Joseph.

Treen drove Joseph and Miss Chippy to Western Trails Veterinary Hospital in Edgewood. Doctors said she had several broken bones and severe road rash.

“I just started to wonder how we were going to get the money to pay for all of that knowing it was going to be a big bill,” said Joseph.

Joseph and his mom decided he could sell homemade Valentine’s treats to help pay for his pup’s nearly $600 medical bill.

“As a parent, it makes me really proud just to see that he’s maturing as he grows up and that he’s wanting to be responsible and take care of his pet,” said Treen.

Joseph has already raised $150 by selling cream cheese fudge, peanut butter balls, red velvet cake bites, chocolate covered Oreos, and chocolate covered marshmallows.

“I have to say that I am very thankful to them. Very, very thankful,” said Joseph.

Joseph’s customers never seem to ask for change, all understanding the love between a boy and his dog.

“She’s fun. She’s sweet,” said Joseph.

Miss Chippy got to go home from the vet Monday. Treen says they still need at least $400.

If you would like to make a donation, you can call Western Trails Veterinary Hospital at 505-286-4604 and make a payment on behalf of ‘Miss Chippy.’

