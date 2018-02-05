A weak storm system will slide through northern New Mexico on Tuesday spreading scattered snow showers. Most of the accumulating snow will be over the high northern mountains where 1 to 3 inches expected. Here in the Albuquerque area highs will be in the low 60s. Cooler temperatures move in for Wednesday but quickly rise again Thursday and Friday under sunny skies.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast
