Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

More Dry Weather...

Published:

A weak storm system will slide through northern New Mexico on Tuesday spreading scattered snow showers. Most of the accumulating snow will be over the high northern mountains where 1 to 3 inches expected. Here in the Albuquerque area highs will be in the low 60s. Cooler temperatures move in for Wednesday but quickly rise again Thursday and Friday under sunny skies.

