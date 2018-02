ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man already serving 16 years for the road rage murder of Lilly Garcia is set to spend even more time in prison.

Tony Torrez pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges last year.

Monday afternoon, he is scheduled to be sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Torrez pleaded guilty in 2016 to the shooting death of 4-year-old Lilly on I-40 in 2015.

She was in the backseat of her dad’s truck when Torres shot at it in a fit of road rage.

