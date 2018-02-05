Local elementary school launches “Walking School Bus” program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque students ditched the school bus for an alternative way to get to class.

The City teamed up with Lavaland Elementary School to host “Walking School Bus” Monday morning.

The innovative concept allows students to walk to school from West Mesa Community Center, chaperoned by a group of adults.

The program was created to provide a safe alternative for students while preventing bullying and tardiness.

“It’s important because it teaches the kids that doing things as a group is a wonderful thing, being out and walking is very healthy,” says Rebecca Graham, parent of a participating student.

The program is scheduled to run through the end of the school year at Lavaland Elementary.

