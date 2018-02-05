Lobos a different basketball team than the one that lost at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first meeting between New Mexico and Boise State this season ended in a 90-62 blowout in Idaho in favor of the Broncos back in January. Lobos first year coach Paul Weir and his team of mostly newcomers were still getting to know one another. In fact, Weir said the loss at Boise State was sort of a turning point.

The Lobos changed the way they did some things defensively and addressed some nagging team issues after the loss. “That was the last game for a couple of guys that started sitting out after that. I think a lot of things kind of started from there, maybe some things we hadn’t dealt with before,” said Lobos coach Paul Weir. “That kind of became more of a crucial moment to make those decisions and I think now we are just in a better place.”

The result, they have gone 6-2 since that time. Lobos guard Troy Simons was one of the players sitting out after the loss at Boise State. He was suspended after the game by the Mountain West for an accumulation of violations. He had 13 points in his return in a victory against Colorado State January 27.

Forward Sam Logwood also found himself sitting out after the Boise State game. Logwood was sidelined by a shoulder injury. There also appeared to be other issues with the Lobo forward, who earlier in the season left the team citing personal reasons and that he needed a break. Logwood returned against San Jose State last weekend.

His ten points were a key part in the Lobos 71-68 victory. Logwood returned doing some of the little things on the court that may not grab the biggest attention in the box score, but are what Coach Weir wanted to see from him to help the team win. “Sam is a tremendously talented player that always could impact winning, but the way our season was unfolding he wasn’t doing that and I think now he’s really committed and wants to do those things,” said Weir.

Logwood even seems refreshed, admitting the time off did him some good. “Just being away from the game made me realize how much I loved it and how much I appreciated it,” said Logwood. “Honestly I was just blessed to be out there again because you never know when the game will be taken away from you.”

Logwood and the Lobos hope to split the season series against Boise State when the two meet at Dreamstyle Arena Tuesday night. The Lobos are expecting strong inside play and a team that shoots from and defends the three point line well. “We obviously need to make threes in order to be a good team and right now they are doing a very good job defending that,” said Weir. “That’s a really big key on the offensive and defensive side for both of us.”

The Lobos at 7-4 are currently alone in the third place in the Mountain West Conference. Boise State is right ahead of the Lobos at second place. The Lobos and Boise State have a 8 p.m. mountain start time Tuesday night.