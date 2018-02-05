Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day… but unseasonably warm afternoon temps will make up for the cold morning lows! Expect highs to warm well into the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy to windy conditions will be found east of the Central Mountains within the Eastern Plains. Those near the northern stateline will likely see a bit more cloud cover and the slight chance at a spot shower or two tonight into Tuesday.

TUESDAY: A few spotty showers are possible within northern NM as a moisture-lacking storm passes the area. Accumulation looks to be slim to none… but it’ll be a good idea to keep the umbrella on standby just in case. Those of us further south can expect mostly to partly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air filling in behind a crossing cold front will drop temperatures 5°-10° across New Mexico. Expect highs to dip down into the upper 50s in the ABQ-metro (still warmer than average for this time of year). Most of the state can expect a good amount of sunshine and light winds.